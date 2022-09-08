264,175 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 264,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 433.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBH opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

