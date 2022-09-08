349,998 Shares in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 349,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.82% of Logistics Innovation Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITT. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,265,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $9,680,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,388,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,348,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,535 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LITT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 1,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

