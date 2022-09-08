35,000 Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Bought by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.44. 25,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at LXP Industrial Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

In other news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LXP shares. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.