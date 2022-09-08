384,194 Shares in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 384,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 1.20% of Innovative International Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,088,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,000,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,356,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,919,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,000,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

Innovative International Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,757. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

