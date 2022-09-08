43,909 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invitation Homes Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Featured Stories
