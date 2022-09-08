53,620 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

