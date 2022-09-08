5,705 Shares in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Purchased by Piper Sandler & CO.

Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group comprises about 0.0% of Piper Sandler & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group alerts:

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,115. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Company Profile

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.