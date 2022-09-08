58,000 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Bought by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,361,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,746,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,461,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.50. 59,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598 in the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

