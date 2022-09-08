64,000 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Acquired by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,000. Regal Rexnord comprises 1.1% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Regal Rexnord at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RRX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,138. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.67. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

