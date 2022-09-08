84,050 Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Bought by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,795,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 592,892 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $4,518,000. 13D Management LLC grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 1,581.8% in the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 281,577 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $164,554.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,243,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,048.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of APPH opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,256.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About AppHarvest



AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

