908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 6,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 418,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

908 Devices Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

In other news, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $100,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $521,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,037.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $100,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,266. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 832.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.