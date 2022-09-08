A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Plans Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 192.4% per year over the last three years. A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $673.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7,997.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.