ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of ABB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.03.

ABB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB

ABB Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ABB by 913.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $31,070,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $22,145,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in ABB by 3,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 624,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

