abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Announces GBX 2.40 Dividend

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:ASCI opened at GBX 249.69 ($3.02) on Thursday. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 243 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 406.05 ($4.91). The stock has a market cap of £55.21 million and a P/E ratio of 249.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 279.34.

Get abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.