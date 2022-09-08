Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

