Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,082 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,506 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $157,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $379.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.22 and its 200-day moving average is $412.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.12.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

