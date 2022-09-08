AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $1,310,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 196.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 242.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.