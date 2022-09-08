AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY23 guidance to $1.35-1.65 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

