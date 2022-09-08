Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.39

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 38400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$539.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 54.94, a current ratio of 55.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.
Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.
