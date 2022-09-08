ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.10

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $39.16, with a volume of 30808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

AGESY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($39.29) to €42.70 ($43.57) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($45.41) to €45.50 ($46.43) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

