AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 336.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 65,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.07.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

