Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:AL opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Air Lease by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Air Lease by 35.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

