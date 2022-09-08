Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.26 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $89.74. 7,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,890. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

