AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.90

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.35. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 125,730 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.91.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

