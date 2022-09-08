Alerus Financial NA Acquires 48,751 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 157.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,717 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.04. 14,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

