Alerus Financial NA Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Trading Up 1.0 %

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.84. 31,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

