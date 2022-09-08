Alerus Financial NA Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.0% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 133,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,089. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $267.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

