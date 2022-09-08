Alerus Financial NA Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 26.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,539. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

