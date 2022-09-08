Alerus Financial NA Sells 1,460 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 118.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $95.76. 3,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.74. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

