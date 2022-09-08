Alerus Financial NA Sells 5,645 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 87,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after acquiring an additional 595,536 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,626,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

