All Sports Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.85 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and $4.85 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,332.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00038573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00134650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022762 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

