Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $49,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $208.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

