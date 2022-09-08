Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down to $208.86

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $208.86, but opened at $202.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $207.70, with a volume of 18,132 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

