Alpha Coin (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $70.98 million and approximately $212,465.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,211.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00667063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00278939 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005633 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017355 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

