Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 4.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $141.10 and last traded at $142.58. Approximately 5,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 482,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

