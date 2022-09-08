Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Reduced by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $296,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.