alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Shares Down 1.1%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €8.36 ($8.53) and last traded at €8.39 ($8.56). 18,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.48 ($8.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

