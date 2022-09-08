Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.33

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $11.63. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 42,751 shares changing hands.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.34.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.