Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.33

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $11.63. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 42,751 shares changing hands.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

