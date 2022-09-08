Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Up 5.8%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28. 161,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,916,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $536.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.