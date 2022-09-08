American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

American Campus Communities Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Campus Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 214,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 199,107 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 183,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 135,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 5.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 189.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 68,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.