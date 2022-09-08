American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Raised by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 3.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $152.43. The stock had a trading volume of 57,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average of $164.44. The stock has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

