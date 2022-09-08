American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

APEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,584. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

