ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.31

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on AMSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.
ams-OSRAM Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.54.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.
Featured Stories
