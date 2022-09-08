ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.31

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.54.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.