Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.97

Shares of Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and traded as high as $7.02. Anaergia shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 1,449 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Anaergia Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.
Anaergia Company Profile
Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.
