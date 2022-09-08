Analysts Set Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Target Price at C$42.50

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.50.
A number of research firms have commented on HCG. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Home Capital Group Price Performance
HCG stock opened at C$28.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$23.83 and a 12 month high of C$46.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.78.
Home Capital Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.28%.
Home Capital Group Company Profile
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
Recommended Stories
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.