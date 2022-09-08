Analysts Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target at $224.50

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $137.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $341.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.65 and its 200 day moving average is $193.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.