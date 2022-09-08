Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Price Target at C$37.73

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 7.9 %

TSE:VET opened at C$30.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.85. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.25 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Judy Ann Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,787.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

