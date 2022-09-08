Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Autodesk (ADSK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK):

8/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $263.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $255.00.

8/25/2022 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $258.00 to $277.00.

8/19/2022 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $263.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $270.00.

8/18/2022 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $257.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $264.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.07. 20,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,169. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $199.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Get Autodesk Inc alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.