Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.45

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and traded as low as $18.61. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 31,403 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Further Reading

