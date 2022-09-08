ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.50 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $60.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 66,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.